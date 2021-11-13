Shiv Chanderpaul appointed West Indies Under-19 batting consultant | Loop Jamaica

West Indies batting legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul will join the West Indies Under-19 squad as a batting consultant for the upcoming high performance camp in Antigua in preparation for the ICC World Cup to be played in the Caribbean in January-February 2022.

Chanderpaul, who had an outstanding international career, is the most capped player in West Indies Test history. He played 164 matches and made 11,867 runs at an average of 51.37.

The 47-year-old Chanderpaul will join the support staff that includes Floyd Reifer (head coach), Rohan Nurse (assistant coach) and Curtly Ambrose (bowling coach), among others.

The preparation camp will run from November 15 to 28 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

“Shiv has a tremendous amount of cricketing knowledge and know-how and he will be a great addition to the coaching staff,” Jimmy Adams, Cricket West Indies’s s director of cricket said. “We already have another icon of the game in Sir Curtly Ambrose, who has been involved with the squad since the camp in August, as well as several other outstanding coaches.”

The selectors have named 28 players for this camp following the previous camp and trial matches held in August. The squad includes two newcomers who will be assessed by the coaches and selectors – Jaden Leacock, a right-arm fast-medium bowler and right-hand batter; and Kevin Wickham, a right-hand batter and right-arm wrist spinner.

“Having had a month-long camp in Antigua in August followed by the 18-man West Indies Under-19 squad tour of England, I am looking forward to see the continued progress and improvements of the various players as well as to interact with them to understand their thinking and approach to the game,” Robert Haynes, CWI’s lead selector for the Under-19s said.

“The two-week camp will include four practice matches along with continued skills and physical development, and it’s an opportunity for all players invited to stake a claim for selection for the series at home and the ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup.”

FULL SQUAD

Onaje Amory, Anderson Amurdan, Ackeem Auguste, Justin Beckford, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke, Amrit Dass, Giovonte Depeiza, Nathan Edwards, Andel Gordon, Sion Hackett, Justin Jagessar, Jordan Johnson, Kyle Kissoondath, Johann Layne, Jaden Leacock, Nicholas Lewin, Anderson Mahase, Matthew Nandu, Shaqkere Parris, Kelvin Pittman, Isai Thorne, Shiva Sankar, Vasant Singh, Kevin Wickham.