Shock after popular security guard killed at gas station in Angels | Loop Jamaica

Shock and grief have engulfed the rural district of Benbow in Guy’s Hill, St Catherine after a popular security guard was shot dead by gunmen at a gas station in Angels outside Spanish Town on Friday night.

The deceased is 35-year-old Edward Willock, otherwise called ‘Junior’, of Benbow district.

The police’s information arm, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), reported that about 8:50 pm on Friday, Willock was at a gas station when he was pounced upon by three armed men, who opened gunfire at him.

The hoodlums then fled the scene in a waiting motorcar.

Willock reportedly died on the spot, though the police blotters said he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police are continuing their probe of the incident.

Edward Willock

The murder came a week after the Government did not seek to renew the 14-day state of emergency (SOE) in St Catherine, which reportedly resulted in an 81 per cent drop in murders in the parish.

As news of Willock’s death spread, several persons took to social media website, Facebook, to condemn the killing and express sadness at the tragic development.

“R.I.P. Edward Willock,” wrote Facebook user, Alicia Gyles, who also posted a photograph of the deceased.

“He (Willock) was one of our best security officer(s). Condolences to his family. Our prayers are with them,” commented Clement Amos on the photograph.

Gloster Knight shared: “Jah Jah. Still can’t believe seh di man really gone tpc. Smh… Condolences to the family at this time.”

Peter Abrahams said: “Can’t believe this man. I stop and buy gas yesterday (Friday) evening and we talk(ed), and to hear this, it’s hard. You was a good person. RIP.”

Images: Photos of Edward Willock