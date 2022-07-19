Shock and disbelief: More details after body of deejay is found | Loop Jamaica

Members of the entertainment fraternity have reacted in shock to news of the death of popular deejay Leonard ‘Merciless’ Bartley.

The body of the veteran dancehall artiste was reportedly found in a motel in St Andrew on Tuesday.

And as those who were close to him grapple to find answers, a close associate of the entertainer has come out to speak about his last encounter with the popular entertainer.

The associate said Bartley had visited the motel to stay after he made the trip to Kingston from his home parish of Clarendon.

The friend revealed that the hotel was a place the entertainer would stay whenever he visited Kingston.

The friend said that he became worried after not seeing the entertainer coming from his room the following day.

The friend said the entertainer was later found on the floor in the motel room.

News of the death has left entertainers all across the island in disbelief.