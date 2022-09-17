Shock, anger in Spanish Town: Man, 2-y-o killed, house set ablaze Loop Jamaica

Local News
A 2-year-old child and a man were killed during a reported arson attack carried out by criminals in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Javaugh Parcell and Alliyah Gilzeane.

Reports are that at about 3:00 am, the two were at home when gunmen kicked in the door to a house in the Central Avenue section of the old capital and opened fire hitting Parcell.

The men then set the house ablaze before they left.

The remains of Parcell and the child were found by a team of firefighters who were called to extinguish the blaze.

