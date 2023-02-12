Shock as ‘ambitious young man’ killed in St Ann Loop Jamaica

Shock and grief have engulfed family members, friends and colleagues of a popular sales professional who was found dead with stab wounds in Priory, St Ann on Saturday morning.

The deceased is 32-year-old Wesley Trench of Mount Edgecombe, Runaway Bay in the parish.

In addition to being a sales representative of a popular cigarette company, Trench operated Cloud 9 Sports Bar in Priory.

He was also a past student of York Castle High School in Brown’s Town, St Ann.

Reports are that about 5:50 am on Saturday, a passer-by stumbled upon the body beside a car along a roadway, and alerted the police.

On their arrival, the police found the body with what appeared to be stab wounds to the upper sections.

No motive for the killing has so far been established by police investigators.

As news of the death spread, many persons expressed shock that a budding entrepreneur and young professional was killed in such a matter.

Among those mourning Trench’s death is his brother, Vladimir Trench.

“One of the things I prayed relentlessly for is that my mother would live her entire life never having to suffer the pain of losing one of her children,” he wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, the hands of criminals have taken the life of my mother’s youngest child, Wesley Trench.

“My mother, especially, is devastated. Our family is broken to pieces and I am unable to process the plethora of emotions going on in my mind. S.I.E.P little brother. Your spirit will be a part of us forever,” Vladimir ended his post.

Over 100 Facebook users responded to the post, many of whom expressed condolences to the grieving man and his family.

Singer and Facebook user, Tonii Carise, said the news of Wesley Trench’s death was not the news anyone wanted to hear.

“An ambitious young man, always thinking of new business ideas outside the box. A father, a spouse, a past Yorkist, a friend to many. If my heart is so broken, I can’t imagine the state of those who were close to you,” she wrote.

“You did not deserve this gruesome ending, Wesley. I pray to God that justice prevails somehow.

“I am praying over your family and friends trying to process this harsh reality. It is entirely too much,” she wrote.

Another user, Patrick Fitten, posted: “Murdered like a dog this morning (Saturday).

“Knew you from primary school days. Wesley Trench, you didn’t deserve to die like that. I am speechless. Condolences to your family and friends. Oh, and he was my relative too. Jah jah God,” he stated.

Dwania Millen commented: “Wesley Trench, my friend and classmate for five years. I saw him about three days ago. I can’t believe the news I am hearing…

“This is heart-breaking. Oh Wesley, I will miss you,” she said.