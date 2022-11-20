Shock as popular motorcyclist, ‘Big Red’, dies from Portland crash Loop Jamaica

A pall of gloom continues to hover on social media following news that a popular motorcyclist died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash along the Orange Bay main road in Portland on Thursday night.

The deceased is Andre Jones, popularly known as ‘Big Red’, of Windsor Castle in Portland.

Jones was well-known throughout the parish for his stunt riding skills and other motorcycling techniques.

Police reports are that sometime after 6pm on Thursday, Jones was driving his motorcycle on the roadway, when he lost control and the bike collided with a Honda CRV motorcar.

Jones reportedly fell off the motorcycle and sustained multiple injuries.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The driver of the Honda CRV did not sustain any serious injuries from the crash.

Many persons expressed shock at the passing of the man they had known by his moniker, ‘Big Red’.

“Come back me G (Andre Jones). How wi ago feel fi know seh u nah deh yah fi reason wid we nuh more,” wrote one female on Instagram.

“Look how the whole ah wi did a reason yesterday (Wednesday). Bredda, a yesterday the whole ah wi a run joke enuh. Sigh,” she added.

Shared another female Instagram user: “Boy Big Red (Andre Jones), mi one cuz, how yuh gone leave wi fi cry suh? Miss you already. Is like a dream.”

Said one male social media user: “Mi g gone lef wi… Big Red, condolences and rest in peace. A just joke yuh give star. Smh.”

Commented another: “Condolences to your family bro bro. Never expect this one ’cause ur one real youth… Sleep in peace.”