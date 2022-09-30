Shock, grief at Kingston Technical a day after death of female student Loop Jamaica

Shock, grief at Kingston Technical a day after death of female student Loop Jamaica
There was a thick cloud of gloom hanging over the Kingston Technical High School on Friday, as several grief counsellors reached out to students and teachers at the educational institution following the fatal stabbing of a student, allegedly by her peer.

Reports are that 16-year-old girl Michion Campbell was fatally stabbed during an altercation on Thursday. The incident has since triggered shock at the situation.

According to the police report, Michion and another grade 11 student were at school when a dispute developed between them just before 3 pm.

It is alleged that they were both injured in the fight, with Michion receiving stab wounds to her neck and face.

They were both taken to the hospital where Michion succumbed to her injuries, and the other schoolgirl was treated and released to the custody of the police.

“The school is still in shock, we are very saddened by the very unfortunate incident,” said principal, Malton Campbell.

