SHOCK: Young Jamaica reacts after councillor-caretaker dies in crash | Loop Jamaica

Members of Young Jamaica, the youth arm of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), have added their voices to the scores of citizens, who have expressed sadness and extended condolences, following the death of Omar Francis, JLP councilor-caretaker on Monday.

Police report that Francis was driving a 2005 Toyota Rav 4, in the Kitson Town section of St Catherine, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete structure along the side of the road. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The group in a release said Jamaica has lost a stalwart with the passing of the politician.

News of the death of Francis, who was also a former vice-president of G2K, has left Jamaicans in shock.

“Young Jamaica sends its deepest condolences to Mr Francis’ family and friends at this truly difficult time, you are in our thoughts and prayers. Young Jamaica mourns with you and celebrates the extraordinary life of this remarkable man who devoted his life to service, and to his countrymen and women,” a release from Young Jamaica stated.

“Omar’s work and contribution to the development of both the political and national landscape stands as a testament to his impact and influence on the development of the lives of the Jamaican people and his constituents. His inspirational eloquence and kind-hearted human warmth will be remembered,” the release said.

“Young Jamaica expresses its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for having been impacted by Francis’ warmth and innovation, he will be deeply missed,” the release from Young Jamaica continued to outline.

“Jamaica has lost a stalwart, but his memories and legacy will forever be cherished,” the release said.

Health Minister, Christopher Tufton, with whom Francis also worked closely as a special assistant also reacted to the news.

“Sadness. RIP Omar. A short life but you lived true to your convictions. We will continue the journey and always remember the role you played,” said Tufton in a tweet.