Shocker in court re pregnant woman on jail smuggling charge Loop Jamaica

Corrina Clarke, the 18-year-old pregnant woman who allegedly took a container with a meal disguising contraband items to the Constant Spring Police Station in St Andrew last week, has been remanded in custody until March 9.

This was after a shocking twist to the case in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, where Clarke said the food in question was not intended for her child’s father who is facing a murder charge, but instead, for another man who is being held in custody at the same police station as her spouse.

Clarke, who is six months pregnant and has a one-year-old child, was on Monday charged with introducing prohibited items into a lock-up, and unlawful possession of property.

In court, she pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The police said during a routine search of the container of food the woman allegedly brought for “her partner”, who is the alleged hitman in relation to the recent murder of paralegal Sandra Risden in St Andrew, a second container that concealed contraband was found.

The second container was found in the first container, all wrapped in tape and concealing the contraband.

Videos circulating on social media showed police removing the contraband, including lighters, marijuana, Rizzla packs and cell phones, while the accused woman sat with a young child in her lap.

Her partner, 30-year-old Ojo Russell, otherwise called ‘Jerry Stunts’, a mechanic of Woodpecker Avenue, St Andrew, was taken into custody following the murder of the 63-year-old paralegal, who was shot dead on Washington Boulevard, St Andrew on January 18, 2024.

During Clarke’s court appearance, she told Senior Parish Judge Lori-Anne Cole-Montague that she received a cell phone call from an unknown person to bring food to the lock-up for another inmate.

Clarke maintained that she did not know the person.

In remanding the accused woman, the judge described her actions as being “carefree”, and said her defence was questionable.

Clarke’s spouse is also charged with assault at common law, possession of prohibited weapon, and unauthorised possession of ammunition, all related to Risden’s killing.

Days before she found herself in legal troubles, the now accused woman gave an interview to a local television station, during which she contended that Russell is innocent of the murder charge against him.

She said the now accused man was with her at the time the murder was committed.