Shooting suspect pointed out and ‘found fully loaded’ near station Loop Jamaica

A homemade handgun along with several rounds of ammunition were seized by the Hanover police on the Sandy Bay main road in the parish on Thursday, September 1.

A man was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Reports are that about 12:30 pm, a man visited the local police station to make a report about a shooting incident.

While at the station, the suspect was seen riding along the roadway, and was pointed out to the police.

He was accosted and subsequently searched, and the homemade firearm and 10 rounds of ammunition were reportedly taken from him.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations by the police.