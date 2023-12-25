Shop breaking and larceny in Manchester, one man held Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Shop breaking and larceny in Manchester, one man held
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News

Twenty-one-year-old Eljay Smith of Redberry district, Porus, Manchester was charged with shop breaking and larceny and larceny dwelling following an incident in Watermount district, Porus in the parish on Wednesday, December 20.

Reports from the Porus Police are that at about 2:00 pm, a man left his grocery shop keys and his cellular phone on his bed and went to the back of the house to do the task. Upon his return, to the room, he noticed that the shop keys and his cellular phone were missing.

The following day, the man was informed that Smith was using the keys to enter his shop unauthorised.

He reported the matter to the police and Smith was apprehended and searched.

During the search, the man’s shop keys were found in Smith’s possession.

Following a question-and-answer session with his attorney present, Smith was charged. However, his court date has not been finalised.

