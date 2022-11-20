Shopkeeper killed in St Ann; contractor only hours later Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Shopkeeper killed in St Ann; contractor only hours later

A shopkeeper was shot and killed by unknown assailant(s) in his community of Steer Town in St Ann on Friday.

The deceased is 44-year-old Leroy Hepburn, a shopkeeper of Quarry in Steer Town.

Police reports are that Hepburn was at his shop that he operated at his home in his community at about 1:40 pm, when residents heard loud explosions and alerted the police.

On their arrival, Hepburn was found lying behind the shop counter with what appeared to be a bullet wound to the upper body.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at hospital.

A motive for the killing has not yet been ascertained.

Hours later, another person was killed in St Ann.

Ira Alexander, otherwise called ‘Roy’, a contractor of Bethany district, Alexandria, was chopped to death in the Adna Grass community near Discovery Bay in the parish.

Reports are that about 6pm on Friday, Alexander was at a cook shop in the area, when an argument developed between him and the now suspect. A machete was brought into play, and was used to inflict several wounds to Alexander’s body.

The police were summoned and he was transported to the hospital, where death was confirmed.

The suspect has been taken into police custody and is to be questioned by investigators.

