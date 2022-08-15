Shoppers rush for the exits as Shanghai Ikea goes into lockdown

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Panicked shoppers rushed for the exits at an Ikea branch in Shanghai on Saturday after city health authorities ordered the store to lock down after a close contact of a Covid-19 case was traced to the location.

Multiple videos on social media showed customers yelling and pushing each other in an attempt to escape the building before the doors closed.

CNN has reached out to Ikea’s press office in Shanghai for comment.

In a press briefing Sunday, Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Shanghai Health Commission, said the “store and affected area” would be under “closed loop” management for two days. People inside the loop must undergo two days of quarantine and five days of health surveillance.

On Monday, city health authorities reported six locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Shanghai, of which five were asymptomatic.

