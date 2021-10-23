‘Short Boss’ arrested and charged for shooting and gun possession | Loop Jamaica

6 min read
‘Short Boss’ arrested and charged for shooting and gun possession | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Jamaica News
Loop News

Twenty-two-year-oldMartin Colley, otherwise called ‘Short Boss’ of Mandela Terrace, Kingston 11 was arrested and charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in his community on Monday, September 27.

The incident was reported to the police and following investigations, Colley was arrested for the offences on Monday, October 18, and was charged Friday, October 22.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 9:30 pm, a woman was among a group of persons when she was pounced upon by Colley who opened gunfire at her. She ran and escaped unhurt.

His court date is being finalized.

