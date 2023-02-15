‘Short Man’ held in Kingston after rape accusations in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

A landscaper who was accused of rape in Trelawny more than two years ago was this month arrested in Kingston.

The police have identified him as Kimon Bowers, otherwise called ‘Short Man’, of Top Town, Clarks Town, in Trelawny and Harvey Road, Kingston 13. He was charged last Thursday for the offences of illegal possession of firearm and rape stemming from allegations of two separate incidents of rape in Top Town in 2020.

Reports from the police are that about 1pm on May 11, 2020, a female went to a stand pipe located close to Bowers’ home.

Bowers allegedly called her to assist him with his cell phone. He reportedly went over to her, held a firearm at her head and ordered her inside the house, where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her against her will. It is further alleged that he threatened her.

On August 28, 2020, about 8pm, the police said Bowers saw the same female and reportedly led her into an unfinished house and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

A report was made to the police, and it was later discovered that Bowers had relocated.

On January 28, 2023, a police operation was carried out in Kingston and Bowers was arrested.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.