Shortage of teachers at Yallahs High School Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Shortage of teachers at Yallahs High School Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

UWI Mona and VM Group partner to host distinguished lecture series

Overstayed or ‘out of status’ in the US?

JSE experiences sharp downturn on Wednesday

‘Stinger’ held in raid; ammo, car reportedly used in robbery seized

Stolen poker boxes found; bar owners in St Bess urged to contact cops

Signs it may be time to start looking for another job

PCOA launches new website to provide information

Woman charged with murder after her 60-y-o mother is fatally stabbed

Pooran perfection lights up Queen’s Park Oval

Vaz condemns damage to new JUTC bus

Thursday Sep 07

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Education Minister Fayval Williams has disclosed that 854 teachers have resigned between January and August, with another 1,500 on approved leave.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Principal Mark Malabver of Yallahs High School in St Thomas has expressed difficulty in recruiting teachers to fill vacancies at his institution due to migration.

In an interview with Loop News, he mentioned being short seven teachers, despite employing two pre-trained teachers and one retired teacher on contract last year. These teachers are expected to resume their positions this school year.

Malabver explained, “We’re using all available mechanisms to recruit teachers, but it’s extremely challenging since the pool of candidates is limited across the board.”

Recently, Education Minister Fayval Williams disclosed that 854 teachers have resigned between January and August, with another 1,500 on approved leave. To address the shortage caused by teacher departures, Williams has allowed principals to hire retired and pre-trained teachers.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

UWI Mona and VM Group partner to host distinguished lecture series

Jamaica News

Overstayed or ‘out of status’ in the US?

Jamaica News

Shortage of teachers at Yallahs High School

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson aims for 200m world record in Brussels

Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson is set to make a record-breaking attempt in the women’s 200m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.
The recently renovated King Baudoui

Sport

Thompson-Herah clocks season’s best 10.92 to win in Switzerland

See also

Oblique Seville and Natoya Goule-Toppin also secure wins

Jamaica News

Jamaica-born US TV anchor Ruschell Boone dies at 48

Ruschell Boone, an award-winning reporter and anchor for New York City TV station NY1, has died after battling pancreatic cancer over the past year, the station announced Tuesday.
Boone, 48, died S

Jamaica News

From fishing trip to attempted murder

Both the accused and the victim ended up in hospital

Sport

Khadija Shaw nominated for Women’s Ballon d’Or

Jamaica and Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw has been included on a 30-player shortlist for the 2023 Women’s Ballon d’Or, awarded to the best female footballer for the year.
Shaw broke new boun

Entertainment

Ziddy drops ‘Caa Get Mi Out’

Local social media sensation Ziddy has returned to the spotlight with his latest release, “Caa Get Mi Out”, a reflection of his personal journey overcoming challenges and adversity.
“My latest song

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols