Shortage of teachers at Yallahs High School Loop Jamaica

Principal Mark Malabver of Yallahs High School in St Thomas has expressed difficulty in recruiting teachers to fill vacancies at his institution due to migration.

In an interview with Loop News, he mentioned being short seven teachers, despite employing two pre-trained teachers and one retired teacher on contract last year. These teachers are expected to resume their positions this school year.

Malabver explained, “We’re using all available mechanisms to recruit teachers, but it’s extremely challenging since the pool of candidates is limited across the board.”

Recently, Education Minister Fayval Williams disclosed that 854 teachers have resigned between January and August, with another 1,500 on approved leave. To address the shortage caused by teacher departures, Williams has allowed principals to hire retired and pre-trained teachers.