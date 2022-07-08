Shot gun several rounds of ammunition seized in Kingston West raid | Loop Jamaica

The Denham Town police alongside members of the Specialized Operations Branch seized one firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in Unity Lane, Kingston on Thursday, July 7.

Reports are that between 4:00 am and 7:00 am, lawmen were in the area when several premises were searched and a duffle bag was discovered.

During further checks, one shotgun, fifteen 5.56 cartridges, and eighteen 9mm cartridges were found in the bag.

No one was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Investigations continue.