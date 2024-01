A police team from the Kingston Eastern division seized a 12-gauge shotgun and two cartridges during an operation on Glasspole Avenue in Rockfort, Kingston 2 on Thursday, January 4.

Reports from the Elletson Road police are that about 4:15 pm, law enforcers were on an operation in the area when an open lot was searched and the weapon was found under a refrigerator.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue into the find.