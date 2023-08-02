Shuga dances to second place in Jamaica Festival Song Competition Loop Jamaica

Fourteen years after winning the Digicel Rising Stars title, singer Shuga decided to try her luck at the Jamaica Festival Song competition for a second time.

Her entry, ‘Dancing Same Way’, which was produced by Donovan Germain, finished in second place at the grand finals held last Saturday at the National Arena in Kingston.

“I entered the competition firstly because it’s a Jamaican expression, and I wanted to be a part of the festival that’s bringing our culture to the world in song.

Also, because of my love for music and wanting to be on stage interacting with my fans while making new fans, to once more build a nice energy and get a vibe from the people prior to releasing new music from my upcoming project,” Shuga shared in an interview with Loop News on Monday.

She had previously entered the Jamaica Festival Song competition in 2020 with the song, ‘One People’.

However, it was on the weekend that she had her best showing, making the top three behind winner Slashe, formerly known as Iceman.

Said Shuga; “The festival competition is something to look forward to every year. If you check our history, many of our greats have participated, and it’s a very important part of our culture that should not only be highlighted but also preserved.

“The contest this year was wonderful. I loved all the songs, and my favourite song won,’ she said.

he entertainer said the competition helped her realise that being happy for someone else’s success makes one feel like a winner, too.

“Competing, and the thought of losing, can give birth to lots of negative energy, but when you appreciate the greatness you see in others there is only room for love and ‘up fullness’,” said Shuga. “Big congratulations to my brothers Slashe and Exco Levi (who finished in third place) and to Donovan Germain for producing these tracks.”

Born Mitsy Campbell, Shuga is originally from Montego Bay, St James. Among her better-known songs are ‘Ebony’, ‘One People’, ‘Dear Mr Government’, and ‘Talk About’.