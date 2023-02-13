Shullette Cox named new president of Jampro Loop Jamaica

Shullette Cox has been named president of Jamaica’s trade and investment agency, Jampro.

The appointment of Cox by the board of directors strategically aligns with the organisation’s renewed focus on growing exports, expanding investments and improving the nation’s business environment.

She was first appointed acting president on January 2, 2023, following the departure of Diane Edwards.

Cox has since led the Jampro team that supported the recent ministerial mission to Guyana, which has been lauded as being highly successful.

At the announcement of Cox’s appointment to staff, Melanie Subratie, Chairman of Jampro noted that she was pleased with the comprehensive recruitment process carried out by the board and the final selection of the new president.

“Shullette Cox was instrumental in the successful execution of numerous initiatives at Jampro which have helped establish Jampro and Jamaica as a global leader. Notably, Shullette has helped to drive the execution of numerous government reforms that have led to an increase in Jamaica’s global ranking on the doing business report, including reforms that moved Jamaica from twenty-first in starting a business to number six in the world and leaders in the Caribbean,” said Subratie.

She went on to note, “I love how Shullette has the support and enthusiasm of the team, respect from international funding agencies, and confidence of the board whilst also being a determined leader who likes to get things done and execute on objectives. I would encourage the private sector to reach out to Jampro and Shullette to tap into the incredible support that Jampro is able to offer to help increase exports, increase investments and navigate government services.”

Cox was appointed Vice President in August 2013, and most recently led the Research, Advocacy and Project Implementation Division at Jampro.

In that role, she led in supporting the implementation of investment projects as well as creating and advancing policies and reforms to make it easier to do business in Jamaica.

Notably, she oversaw various national programmes, including the National Competitiveness Council, and spearheaded the development of critical initiatives such as the National Investment Policy and the National Business Portal. She is recognised across the public and private sectors for her range of knowledge and experience in economic development issues.

Cox has previously held roles at the Office of the Prime Minister in 2008 and the Cannabis Licensing Authority, where she was Interim CEO at its establishment in 2015, concurrent with her role at Jampro.

The promotion of Cox to the presidency is a success story for progression within the government sector, having started her career at Jampro as an intern over 20 years ago.

In responding to the appointment, Cox noted that she is humbled, thankful and elated to be given the opportunity to lead the Jampro team at this critical juncture of Jamaica’s economic development when the country is poised for extensive economic growth.

“I look forward to working with staff, the Board of directors, the Ministry and our public and private sector partners to grow significantly Jamaica’s exports, to increase substantially local and foreign investments into the economy, and to advocate proactively for improvements in the business environment as we strive”, Cox said.

Cox will also be working closely with key entities, such as HEART/NSTA Trust and others, to expand Jamaica’s workforce by ensuring that Jamaicans, and in particular Jamaican young people who are not now in the workforce, can take advantage of training, apprenticeship, certification and employment opportunities that are available.

Senator Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, commended the appointment while noting, “The selection of the new president is critical to the strategic refocus of Jampro and the agenda of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce at this time, and I extend congratulations to Mrs Cox who has been a stalwart for Jampro and Jamaica for many years.”

Cox holds a Master of Arts degree in Development Economics from Williams College, where she attended as an OAS Scholar and a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Economics and International Relations from the University of the West Indies.

In addition, Cox serves as a board member for the Development Bank of Jamaica’s Credit Enhancement Fund (CEF), the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) and the Jamaica International Financial Services Authority (JIFSA).