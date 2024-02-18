Sigma 2024 shatters records, raises $109m for three beneficiaries Loop Jamaica

The 2024 Sagicor Sigma ‘Honour’ Run has raised a historic $109 million for its three beneficiaries – Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, National Chest Hospital and Danny Williams School for the Deaf.

The road race, which is the largest of its kind in the Caribbean, was dedicated to the late Dr R Danny Williams, founder of Life of Jamaica and former chairman of the Sagicor Foundation.

“It is an amazing feeling to see so many Jamaicans come together to run for the fun and donate for the cause. We have come a long way, 26 years to be exact, and no matter the target, we are always astounded by the overwhelming support we receive,” shared Christopher Zacca, president & CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica and chairman of the Sagicor Foundation.

This year’s run also saw a record number of 27,349 participants that registered to run, walk, or wheel, a major growth compared to last year’s number of a little over 21,000 participants.

Christopher Zacca (second left), President & CEO of Sagicor Group and Chairman of Sagicor Foundation, and Peter Melhado (second right), Sagicor Group Chairman share a joyful moment with (from left): Bridgette Williams, representing the family of Dr R Danny Williams, Dwayne Francis, CEO, National Chest Hospital, race patrons Rushell Clayton and Orett ‘DJ Bambino’ Hart, Heidi-Ann Mitchell-Dillon, Principal – Danny Williams School for the deaf, Savanna-La-Mar Public General Hospital’s CEO Camille Lewin, and Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Suman Vemu after the Sigma Run in Kingston on Sunday.

Since its inception, the corporate run has now raised over $750 million for close to 30 charities.

“The Sagicor Foundation will forever be indebted to the people of Jamaica, and we want to thank all our sponsors, participants, donors, volunteers, and well-wishers for another successful staging,” praised Zacca.

“Sigma is first and foremost about the thousands of families we impact through your support, but it is also about ensuring that the social aspect is enjoyable for everyone involved. It is a great feeling, seeing everyone on the road having fun, knowing that we all played a role in making a difference,” he continued.

Patrons for the 2024 staging of the event were Reggae Boyz captain Andre Blake, two-time World Championships 400mh bronze medallist Rushell Clayton, and radio personality Orett ‘DJ Bambino’ Hart.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (left), Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton (second left), and Chairman of Sagicor Group Peter Melhado (second right) listen keenly to Christopher Zacca, president & CEO of Sagicor Group and Chairman of the Sagicor Foundation, before the start of the 2024 Sagicor Sigma ‘Honour’ Run on Sunday.

Crossing the finish line in first place for the male and female categories were Garfield Gordon in 17.45 and Elizabeth Mondo in 23:50, respectively.

The Sigma Corporate Run started in February 1999 in downtown, Kingston. Last year, over $91 million was raised for the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts and the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) Paediatric Unit.