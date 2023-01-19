Sigma Run registration closes on January 27 Loop Jamaica

Registration for the 25th Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run, which will be held on February 12 in New Kingston, closes next Friday, January 27.

Sagicor Foundation shared that this year’s Sigma Run will see the return of runners in their thousands, following scaled-down events over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants have the option of registering as part of a corporate, university, college, or high school team, or as an individual runner.

Non-corporate teams of up to 25 persons can register for $60,000, while small corporate teams (up to 55 persons) will pay a cover charge of $125,000. Large corporate teams will pay $250,000 and can have up to 125 persons on their teams. All teams may add more persons to their group at a cost of $2,500 for every runner over the limit. Students who register for Sigma Run as part of a high school, college, or university team will pay a special subsidised registration fee of $1,500.

Persons can also participate in Sigma Run remotely by registering for the virtual run, which attracts a fee of $2,500 per person.

This year’s milestone road race – dubbed the ‘Legacy Run’ – will benefit the University Hospital of the West Indies Paediatric Unit, as well as the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

Sagicor Foundation is targeting $75 million to donate to these institutions and aims to raise these funds with the support of corporate Jamaica through donations, race sign-ups, and supporting key fundraising activities in the race lead-up period.

More information on Sigma Run registration, events, and donations can be made at sagicorsigmarun.com.