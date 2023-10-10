Signage absence on May Pen-Williamsfield Hwy worries Yam Park vendors Loop Jamaica

Vendors near the entrance of Yam Park, located on Melrose Hill in Manchester, are deeply troubled by the absence of clear signage directing travellers to the newly established tunnel leading to a popular rest stop.

Their concerns have arisen due to the recent opening of the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of Highway 2000.

The newly constructed tunnel, which runs underneath the road, forms part of works done under the multi-million-dollar road project and can be easily accessed by would-be patrons.

The trouble is that many patrons do not know that the tunnel is there, Shelly, a vendor at Yam Park, told Loop News.

While at the site on Friday, October 6, this reporter witnessed a trucker dashing across the busy four-lane highway to access Yam Park. He later revealed that he was completely unaware that there was an access point beneath the road and opted to follow directions on its use to return to the trailer that he had left on the soft shoulder, unaware of the unpaved car park across the street for customers.

“That is why we want it to go on the news,” Shelly said, noting the need for public sensitization of the new set-up.

“Most of them don’t know there is a tunnel for them to walk. They slow down and ask how they get over here. When you tell them and they look, and pass the same way,” she said.

“There is no sign as yet coming from down the road [May Pen] to say ‘next hundred meters is Roast Yam Market.’ Coming from up the road [Williamsfield], the sign they have there is rubbish because they put Porus, so the whole of the cars going to Porus turn over here,” she said.

The yam vendors, therefore, have the recurring task of re-directing commuters who mistake the entrance of Yam Park for the exit to Porus due to the lack of proper signage.

While there, this reporter also observed a group of Chinese nationals who drove into the facility, thinking the entrance to Yam Park was the way to Porus. They were re-routed by bar operator Carol, whose daughter was among those killed in the dreadful November 2022 two-vehicle collision on the then Melrose Hill Bypass near Yam Park.

“They need to put up proper signage because it could be dangerous,” a worried Carol reasoned.

We also observed drivers slowing, seemingly to assess whether they had passed their exit, with other motorists travelling behind them having to come to a stop to allow them to correct their manoeuvre,

Loop News sought a response regarding the signage issue raised by the vendors from the National Road Operating and Construction Company (NROC) who were on-site. A worker told the reporter, who declined to be identified since he was not authorised to speak, that the responsibility for signage for Yam Park does not rest with the entity.

An NROC official to whom Loop News was referred confirmed that signage to the facility is not the agency’s responsibility.

“The Yam Park signage is not part of the highway schedule of signs. It is not the responsibility of the project because it has to be an approved sign by the municipality,” the representative.

Speaking of the impact of the highway and the lack of signage on sales, the vendors agreed that while it could be better, it could also be worse.

“It a gwaan same way as usual,” Shelly said.