Signs it may be time to start looking for another job Loop Jamaica

Let’s be honest, no matter how much you love your job, there are days when you may much rather be snuggled under the covers at home, binge watching your favourite show, or better yet, out doing some relaxing activity with the people you love.

The occasional off-day or Monday blues, however, pale in comparison to feeling an existential dread about work.

If you find yourself constantly feeling stressed about your job, unable to maintain a proper work-life balance and suffering from a loss of sleep, these symptoms point to a deeper unhappiness–one a few days off won’t necessarily resolve.

Here are five important signs that it might be time to consider moving on from your current job.

There is no room for personal or professional growth

Most people think of an important promotion as the only form of growth at a job, but there are many ways companies and bosses can pour into their workforce, boosting their personal and professional capabilities.

Does your job offer or encourage training opportunities to improve your knowledge or efficiency in your current role? Do supervisors encourage new ideas and provide the necessary resources to execute a project you are passionate about, whether financially or morally?

Are the seniors in your company available for mentoring, be it continuous or one-off? Are there workplace policies in place that support employees who are enrolled in schooling?

While self-motivation goes a long way, it can be hard to make a difference in your career if you don’t have the support of upper management. Reflecting on these questions may reveal that you aren’t being challenged in the ways that you need to propel your career and make professional strides that improve experience and skill.

You’re not passionate about the work you do

Showing up to do work that is uninspiring or monotonous can drain productivity, even for the most diligent employee. Having some interest or passion for what you do can make showing up easier and contributes to a sense of deeper purpose.

While it’s understandable that with the current job market you may accept a position that isn’t necessarily in your area of interest, try to avoid getting comfortable to the point that you stop actively seeking to find employment that aligns with your personal and professional goals.

The workplace culture is toxic–with a capital T

Unhealthy work environments are one of the leading causes of employees experiencing burnout and other work-related stresses. Toxic workplace habits can manifest in several ways–from petty gossip and unfair workload, to harassment, victimisation, and other forms of discrimination.

Workplaces that uphold a culture of toxicity, even under the guise of being a ‘family’, typically also have a high turnover of staff, an inability to honour work-life balance and resort to victimisation in an attempt to force loyalty.

Your company has questionable ethical practices

How far are you willing to go for the sake of the almighty dollar? While you may not personally agree with some of the policies at your job, an amber flag becomes glaring red when those policies are unethical or, in some cases, illegal. If you are being pressured by your employer into implementing and enforcing unethical practices, consider this to be the writing on the wall that it’s time to begin looking for another job.

While your boss may make it appear that you don’t have a choice in the situation, it is important to remember your rights as an employee. In these kinds of cases, it’s best to seek legal advice or counsel from your recognised trade union body, who will be equipped to help you decide the best way forward.

Whatever you decide, remember compromising on your ethics can not only impact your morale, but potentially cause irreparable damage to your professional reputation and long-term prospects.

The salary leaves a lot to be desired

Poor compensation can motivate even the most diligent employee quit their job. Not being paid fairly for the work you do can also impact your productivity levels, leading to further feelings of stagnancy and unfulfillment in your role.

Contrastingly, even if you love and enjoy what you do, it shouldn’t come at the (literal) cost of denying an opportunity for greater financial stability.

Ultimately, we work to be able to take care of ourselves and our families. Discussing money can be an uncomfortable situation, however, it should not stop you from advocating for what you deserve to be paid, based on your skill and impact. If your company refuses to consider a wage increase to match the value you add to the organisation, you may want to start looking to take your skills elsewhere.

Handing in your resignation once you realise a work environment isn’t the best for your personal and professional betterment is not feasible for most people, due to the financial stability employment provides.

In the interim, be intentional about incorporating self-care practices to limit the stress your work life may be causing. Also, be strategic and diligent with your job search until an employment opportunity arises that allows you to transition to a more fulfilling role.