SILENCE! NWC’s Mark Barnett remains mum days after damning IC report Loop Jamaica

More than two days after a damning investigation report into some of his activities by the Integrity Commission (IC) was tabled in the House or Representatives, President of the state-owned National Water Commission (NWC), Mark Barnett, has remained silent.

In fact, there has been no denial or challenge on Barnett’s part to any of the conclusions that were reached by the IC, whose Director of Investigations (DI), Kevon Stephenson, has accused Barnett and his wife, Annette Francis Barnett, an attorney-at-law, of breaching building, planning and environmental permits which were issued by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA). The permits were issued in relation to a residential development located at 11 Charlemont Drive, St Andrew.

“The DI’s conclusion is premised on the fact that the referenced development consists of six 2-bedroom units and six 3-bedroom units, instead of twelve 1-bedroom units only,” the 90-page report said.

“The DI concludes that there was a clear intention on the part of Mr Mark Barnett and Mrs Annette Francis Barnett to contravene the terms of the building and planning permit which was issued by (the) KSAMC in June 20, 2019 at the time of the execution of the joint venture agreement between Mr Mark Barnett and Mrs Annette Francis Barnett (owners) and Mr Philip Smith (developer) on November 25, 2020,” the report added.

It said the DI’s conclusion is premised on the inclusion of a clause in the referenced agreement which required the parties to construct the development in accordance with the approved building plan and permit issued by the KSAMC, for the construction of 12 one-bedroom units, which is then contradicted by another clause, which indicated that the owners were to retain ownership of two 2-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units.

“Clearly, it would be a practical impossibility for the developer to have complied with both of the referenced clauses,” the DI said.

He concluded that, “the clause is illegal, and depending on the centrality of same to the overall contract, it may have operated to make the entire contract void ab initio.

“At the very least, the referenced clause is unenforceable”.

The DI said his finding in this regard is premised on the fact that a contract containing terms and conditions which breach a law is illegal as formed, and is generally wholly or partially unenforceable.

For their perceived deception, the DI has recommended that the offending parties be sanctioned.

“As it relates to the foregoing egregious conduct, the DI concludes that there is sufficient basis for the NWC to consider Mr Mark Barnett’s moral authority to lead that entity, and whether by virtue of his actions, the entity has been brought into disrepute,” said the report.

“Likewise, the DI finds that the conduct of Mrs Annette Francis Barnett, who is a member of the legal profession, is inconsistent with her duty to “… at all times maintain the honour and dignity of the profession and shall abstain from behaviour which may tend to discredit the profession…”, Canon 1b of the Legal Profession (Canons of Professional Ethics) Rules.

Specifically, the DI concluded that Barnett and his wife breached Section 17 (1) of the Building Act, 2018, which provides that building work executed pursuant to a permit issued by a local authority is to be conducted in accordance with the building permit and the Building Act.

The IC has recommended that the NWC apply such sanction as it deems appropriate and necessary to restore public confidence in its leadership, and to demonstrate that such conduct cannot and will not be tolerated in public office.

“The DI’s recommendation is premised on the fact that Mr Barnett is the holder of a public office within a large and longstanding public body, and therefore, he is required, at a minimum, to uphold the laws of Jamaica, to discharge his fiduciary duties without reservations or equivocation, and to always comport himself in a way which is consistent with the dignity of that office.

“Additionally, and equally important, the NWC is a critical component of the development approval process in Jamaica, therefore, the head of that entity, and its officers, should not be seen or found to be in contravention of the laws governing the development process.”

Meanwhile, the DI also concluded that Xavier Chevannes, Chief Engineering Officer, KSAMC, failed to execute his statutory functions as outlined in Section 10 of the Building Act, in relation to inspection and post-permit monitoring activities.

“The DI’s conclusion is premised on the following bases: (a) the chief engineering officer failed to ensure that an inspection was conducted at each stage of construction; (b) the chief engineering officer failed to issue the requisite certificate of compliance at each stage of construction; and (c) the chief engineering officer failed to issue a certificate of occupancy upon completion of the project.”

It was also recommended that the chief executive officer of the KSAMC take action against the Barnetts and Smith for breaching the building permit which was granted for the development.

“After consultations with the (IC’s) Director of Corruption, the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) is hereby alerted to the noted breaches of the applicable legislation for appropriate action in relation to the prosecution of any viable offence as the DPP may determine,” the report said.

It was also recommended that the KSAMC institute disciplinary proceedings against David Clarke, Senior Building Officer, in relation to his failure to identify and record the breaches of the permit that was issued by the KSAMC in relation to the development at 11 Charlemont Drive, in accordance with his job description and the stipulations of the Building Act.