Silent Mission the one to beat in 6-furlong sprint Loop Jamaica

Leading trainer Jason DaCosta’s SILENT MISSION should make amends in Tuesday’s six-furlong sprint for three-year-olds, non-winners of two races, after finishing a half-length fourth in a four-way photo on August 27.

SILENT MISSION was forced wide off the home turn after joint leader MILA’S ALL THAT went down against the rail. About to make her bid, DaCosta’s filly was pushed out wide by BABYLIKE, whose rider took evasive action to avoid a possible pile-up.

Returning at 114lb with Omar Walker replacing Anthony Thomas, SILENT MISSION should benefit from the six-time champion’s riding style of being earlier in the pace.

In addition to being too far off the pace down the backstretch, almost next-to-last, SILENT MISSION drifted to heavier ground inside in the stretch run whereas the horses who finished ahead of her, GREAT TRICK, GET A PEPSI and LAST BID ran in mid-track.

A closing sprinter at best, SILENT MISSION used her finishing speed to stay on for third in both the Portmore Stakes and 1000 Guineas earlier this season, putting her rating above non-winners of two races.

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes, who has won eight races in three meets, posting consecutive three-timers on the last two racecards, has two strong challengers in the 12-horse field, WOWTASTIC and MINIDEWAK.

WOWTASTIC was disputing the lead with MILA’S ALL THAT, LAST BID and GREAT TRICK. She was unaffected by MILA’S ALL THAT’s fall and weakened close home, finishing fifth, a length and a half behind storming SILENT MISSION.

Returning a week later at five furlongs round, WOWTASTIC and MINIDEWAK were both outclassed by LA CRIMAE. MINIDEWAK challenged WOWTASTIC a furlong out before LA CRIMAE pounced on both.

Post time for Tuesday’s nine-race card at Caymanas Park, which was originally scheduled for Monday, is 12:30 pm.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1200mHijo Primero (2)

Race 2 – 1500m General Mubarak (2)

Race 3 -1000m StSilverstine (7)

—-Race 4 – 800m StJungle Cat (3)

Race 5 – 1400mEl Cid (12)

Race 6 -1000m RdBabylon Will Fall (5)

Race 7 – 1500mDaddy Jones (3)

Race 8 – 800m StTapit Good (5)

Race 9 – 1200mSilent Mission (10)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 7 – 1500mDaddy Jones (3)

Race 8 – 800m StTapit Good (5)

Race 9 – 1200mSilent Mission (10)