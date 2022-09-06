Silk Boss reports to the police in presence of attorney Loop Jamaica

Silk Boss reports to the police in presence of attorney
Entertainer, Rohan ‘Silk Boss’ Reid, who was named as a person of interest by the police has made contact with local authorities.

Reports are that Reid turned up at the Portmore Police station where he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

Police report that after the question and answer he was released and advised that he should make himself available if police wanted to speak to him further.

Police sent out a release calling on the entertainer to report to the police by midday, Monday.

The call was made days after a video was seen on social media with a person, resembling the entertainer, being beaten by men wearing masks.

Police said they made several attempts to reach the entertainer but those efforts were unsuccessful so they used the same social media platform to make the call.

The explanation was given by senior officers from the St Catherine South Division, who were responding to concerns raised by some social media users about the manner in which the call was made as they believed the artiste was a victim and making the call via a release for him to turn in himself they argued could place the entertainer at risk.

