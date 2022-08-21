Singapore to repeal colonial era law criminalizing sex between men, says prime minister

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday said the country will repeal the colonial-era Section 377A of Singapore’s Penal Code, thereby decriminalizing gay sex in Singapore, but added that same-sex marriage will continue to be illegal in the city-state.

“Sex between consenting men should not be criminalized. There is no justification to prosecute people for it, nor to make it a crime,” he said at his annual policy address, the National Day Rally, carried live on television.

“I believe (repeal) is the right thing to do, and something that most Singaporeans will now accept. This will bring the law into line with current social mores, and I hope, provide some relief to gay Singaporeans,” said the Prime Minister.

“Like every human society, we also have gay people in our midst. They are our fellow Singaporeans. They are our colleagues, our friends, our family members. They too want to live their own lives, participate in our community, and contribute fully to Singapore,” he added.

However, the government will not change the country’s legal definition of marriage, as being between a man and a woman, Lee said, implying that laws will be strengthened to protect that definition.

