Singer Sevana pleads guilty to causing death by dangerous driving Loop Jamaica

Reggae singer Sevana will have to wait until November 17 to find out her fate after she pleaded guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving when the matter was called up in the Westmoreland Circuit Court on Monday.

She is to be sentenced on November 17,

The maximum penalty for causing death by dangerous driving is five year behind bars.

Sevana is represented by attorney Everton Dewar. He did not comment on the plea, as the matter is still under judicial consideration, and therefore prohibited from formal public discussion within the court system.

The 30-year-old singer, whose real name is Anna Blake, was charged following a crash last May. Blake was travelling along the Scott Cove main road in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, when the Honda City motorcar she was driving collided with a Honda Fit thqat was going in the opposite direction.

Sevana’s brother was also injured in the collision.

Ordia Cordiel, who was a passenger in the Honda Fit, sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the Black River Hospital, where she died on May 30.

The driver of the Honda Fit survived the incident, and appeared in court on Monday.

Sevana is known for the singles ‘Mango’, ‘If You Only Knew’ and ‘Man Down’.

She parted ways with Protoje’s management company and label, In.Digg.Nation, in May.