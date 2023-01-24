Singer/songwriter Jada-Lee does ‘Matter To You’ Loop Jamaica

Jada-Lee Dawkins, a talented vocalist who threatens to take the music scene by storm, has released her debut single ‘Matter To You’.

The single, which is doing well since its release on January 18, is accompanied by a video that has already racked up 14k views on the young artiste’s Youtube VEVO channel.

“The reception has been great for a new artiste like me. People are intrigued and constantly comment on the vocals of the song. A lot of people said my voice is bigger than Jamaica,” Jada-Lee said.

Matter to you is produced by All Faces Ent Records and Acres of DiamonD$ Music and is available worldwide on all platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Determined to become the next force to be reckoned with musically, Jada-Lee is currently completing vocal training with Tessane Chin’s Voicebox.

Jada-Lee, who turned 17 years old last October, started singing at the age of six when she gave a solo rendition of Carrie Underwood’s ‘Jesus, Take The Wheel’ at the funeral of her late cousin.

At the age of 8, she started songwriting and had her own personal songbook. Jada-Lee developed an interest in music by Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and in more recent times, Sza and H.E.R.

After matriculating to high school at the age of 12, Jada-Lee realised that she wanted to pursue music during a Health and Family Life Education class on the topic of future professions and became a very active member of the school choir.

She struggled a bit to fit her already written songs on existing rhythms she found online, and as a result, her dad gifted her a keyboard so she could compose the desired melodies to accompany her songs. She is now a self-taught keyboardist. ‘Matter To You’ is the first song she wrote on the keyboard.

Jada-Lee currently has a following of fans, family and friends who continue to express love, support and interest in her talent.

“My fans are very supportive of my projects. They have been sharing and uploading videos of the song and I am very grateful.

“Every audience is acceptable. Music is a universal language, therefore, there is no limit to the number of individuals who will enjoy it,” she added.

Jada-Lee has already started working on her upcoming EP to be released in the next few months.