Sip with Loop: The perfect ‘punch’ to seal the deal on Valentine’s Day Loop Jamaica

Are you seeing red? Like, literally, and in a good way, of course! It is Valentine’s Day, and the colour red is all around us, even if you aren’t feeling the “festivity”.

To wrap things up in our Sip with Loop series for Valentine’s Day, check out the Monymusk Sorrel Rum Punch cocktail recipe to top off your plans for the day. Yes, here comes more red!

The Monymusk Sorrel Rum Punch cocktail by senior mixologist Andrew Weir can help you seal the deal this Valentine’s Day.

Watch as Weir takes us through the process in Sip with Loop, and be sure to check out the other recipes in the series.

Monymusk Sorrel Rum Punch

Recipe

1oz Monymusk Overproof White Rum

4oz Sorrel Juice

2oz Orange Juice

1oz Monymusk Gold Rum

1oz infused ginger syrup/ simple syrup

1/2oz Lime Juice

Garnish: Orange/lime, sorrel and Cherry

Instruction: Add all ingredients in a shaker and shake for 30-45 seconds, then pour in glass on ice and garnish.