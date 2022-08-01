Sir Patrick hails ‘bigger and even better’ Denbigh Show 2022 Loop Jamaica

Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, has hailed the strong showing at the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon on day two of the event on Sunday.

In addressing the official ceremony of the day, he said with the national food security challenges now facing the country, the theme of the show, ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’, should be channelled into a rallying cry in the nation’s quest to protect food security and build the economy.

In citing that research and innovation are key to success in agriculture, Sir Patrick said he is happy hhat there has been a significant increase in the use of drone technology as an example, in numerous farm applications.

He said this thrust towards modernisation augurs well for the local agricultural sector, including the adoption of measures to effectively combat the dreaded scourge of praedial larceny.

In pointing to the huge negative national impact of praedial larceny on farming, he declared that, “praedial larceny should not be allowed to succeed in local agriculture”.

The governor-general said, among other advanced applications, drone technology provides an opportunity to secure farms even when persons are not physically present there, and urged widescale adoption of the more modern tool.

Meanwhile, former May Pen Mayor and present Councillor for the Hayes Division in Clarendon, Scean Barnswell, who represented Opposition Leader Mark Golding at the function, also hailed the resilience of the agricultural sector, which he said has successfully battled against a number of forces, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, and is now strong enough to make such a statement at Denbigh 2022.

Barnswell, like Opposition Spokesman on Agriculture, Lothian Cousins, a day earlier, called for more support and some subsidies from the Government for the farming sector, which he said needs the helping hand to continue to serve the nation well.