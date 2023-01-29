Sir Vivian Richards attends daughter Masaba Gupta’s wedding; bride shares a happy family picture featuring father, mother and stepfather

Black Immigrant Daily News

Neena Gupta’s daughter and fashion designer, Masaba Gupta, married her actor-beau Satyadeep Misra on the morning of January 27 in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Masaba’s father, Sir Vivian Richards, was also present at the wedding. After making a surprise announcement about her wedding, Masaba recently dropped some more pictures from the wedding ceremony.

She shared a family picture featuring her father, former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, mother Neena Gupta, and stepfather Vivek Mehra in one frame.

Sharing this picture, Masaba penned a beautiful caption which read, ‘For the first time ever – My whole life came together.

This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus.’ Neena Gupta also shared the same picture with the caption, ‘Beti, naya beta, bete ki ma, bete ki behen, beti ka pita, main aur mera pati.’

