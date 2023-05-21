Six alleged male ‘shop breakers’ remanded in Manchester Loop Jamaica

Six men who were arrested after they were allegedly caught on surveillance camera breaking into a business establishment in Christiana, Manchester last month, were all remanded in police custody last week.

The men, who are between the ages of 26 and 50 and are from varying professional backgrounds, appeared in the Manchester Parish Court on Thursday.

They were all charged with shop breaking and larceny relative to the incident which occurred on Friday, April 14.

Those charged are: 26-year-old Corey Simpson, otherwise called ‘Tall Man’, a farmer of New Green District, Manchester; 35-year-old Kewayne Foster, otherwise called ‘Sauce’, of Kiora Avenue, Georges Valley, Manchester; Elvis McIntosh, otherwise called ‘Curtis’, a 37-year-old painter of Amden Land, Trelawny; 32-year-old Odean Forbes, a construction worker of New Town, Black River, St Elizabeth; 27-year-old Romaine Smith, otherwise called ‘Brown Man’, a taxi operator of Scott Town district, Manchester; and 50-year-old Hugh Foster of Colleyville, Manchester.

In court on Thursday, the clerk of court told the presiding judge that two of the six accused men are before the court in the parish for similar offences, but in a separate case.

The clerk also said the antecedent reports for the men would be available by early next month.

Consequently, the men were remanded in custody until June 7.

Reports from the Christiana police are that on Friday, April 14, the owner of a business establishment securely locked her business and left.

Later that day, she viewed the security cameras and saw several men breaking into the place.

The police were summoned and the men were seen in a Toyota Succeed motorcar fleeing the scene.

They were intercepted, taken into custody and subsequently charged.