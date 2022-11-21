‘Six Boss’ on gun charge after alleged rifle assault in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

Twenty-seven-year-old Delan Stephens, otherwise called ‘Six Boss’, a bike taxi operator of Shanty Town in Little London, Westmoreland, was on Sunday, November 20 charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law stemming from a dispute he allegedly had with a teenage boy on Wednesday, August 31.

Reports are that about 5pm, Stephens and another man were involved in a dispute with the teenager on Top Road in Little London.

The men allegedly left and returned armed with a rifle, and fired a shot in the air while threatening the teen.

They again left the area, but later returned and pointed a handgun at the teen.

The boy ran and a report was made to the police.

The police visited the scene and found evidence of what the teen reported – a spent casing.

An investigation was started, which led to Stephens being apprehended during an operation on

Thursday, November 17, and he was subsequently charged.

His court date is being arranged.

The police are pursuing his reported accomplice.