Six girls reported missing from place of safety in Stony Hill

Six ward of the state girls have been missing from the Homestead Place of Safety, Stony Hill in St. Andrew since Friday, June 28.

Police in a release identified the girls as 15-year-old Nicola Martin, 17-year-old Ashley Wilson, 15-year-old Gilisa Spence, 14-year-old Jada Nephew, 14-year-old Oshana Sinclair and 15-year-old Shanique Todd.

Reports from the Stony Hill police are that at about 3:15 am, checks were being made around the facility when the girls were not seen.

Their mode of dress at the time they went missing is unknown. They have not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of females is asked to contact the Stony Hill police at 876-942-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of the girls was made available at the time of this publication.