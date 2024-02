Six people including three females were taken into custody after police seized one 9mm pistol with two magazines and five 9mm rounds of ammunitionduring an operation on Orange Street, Kingston 12 on Friday.

Reports are that members of the Specialized Operations Branch commenced a series of operations in the area at about 4:30 am when the firearm and ammunition were found at one of the premises being targeted.

More information will be made available as soon as the operation concludes.