Six more COVID deaths in Jamaica amid 73 new cases | Loop Jamaica

An additional 73 COVID-19 cases were recorded over 24 hours up to Friday afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This is while six COVID-19 deaths occurred from December 1 to December 9, and were recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,424.

A 52-year-old male from St Ann, and a 92-year-old female from St Catherine are among the latest recorded COVID fatalities.

Meanwhile, there were 44 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 63,402.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 91,725.

Notably, the island recorded a seven per cent positivity rate based on the samples tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 50 are females and 23 are males, with ages ranging from 81 days to 87 years.

The case count was made up of St Ann (23), St Catherine (12), Kingston and St Andrew (11), Hanover (eight), St Elizabeth (four), Westmoreland (four), Trelawny (three), St James (three), St Thomas (two), Portland (one), Manchester (one), and Clarendon (one).

There are 29 moderately ill patients, eight severely ill patients and five critically ill patients among 486 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 124 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.