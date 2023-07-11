Six MPs being probed for illicit enrichment by Integrity Commission Loop Jamaica

Six Jamaican parliamentarians are currently being investigated for illicit enrichment by the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Integrity Commission.

The disclosure is contained in the 2022/2023 Annual Report of the Commission that was tabled Tuesday in the House of Representatives.

As is customary, the lawmakers have not been named while the probe is ongoing.

Illicit enrichment refers to a “significant increase in the assets of a public official that he or she cannot reasonably explain in relation to his or her lawful income”.

The six lawmakers being probed have allegedly breached Sections 14 (5) (a) of the Corruption Prevention Act.

The provision states that illicit enrichment happens where a public servant owns assets disproportionate to his lawful earnings; and upon being requested by the commission or any person duly authorised to investigate an allegation of corruption against him, to provide an explanation as to how he came by such assets, he fails to do so; or gives an explanation which is not considered to be satisfactory.

Such a person shall be liable to prosecution for the offence of illicit enrichment. Additionally, it shall be a defence to a person charged with an offence of illicit enrichment to show the court that he came by the assets by lawful means.

The Integrity Commission, in its annual report, also disclosed that seven parliamentarians are being investigated separately for providing false information under Section 43(2)(a) of the Integrity Commission Act, 2017 and Section 16(2)(b) of the Corruption Prevention Act, 2001, in relation to their statutory declarations.

The annual report shows that at the end of the reporting period, March 31, 2023, the Commission recorded a 71 per cent compliance rate for public officials and a 92 per cent compliance rate for parliamentarians, with respect to the requirement to file a statutory declaration.

The Commission said 77 of the 84 parliamentarians who were required to file a statutory declaration did so on or before March 31, 2023.

“Following the deadline date, four parliamentarians submitted their statutory declarations, and three remain outstanding,” said the Commission.

It also said that one statutory notice was sent to a parliamentarian concerning the submission of a statutory declaration as at December 31, 2021, which was deemed invalid. The parliamentarian submitted the statutory declaration within the 30-day period of the notice.

Meanwhile, 32 public officials were also referred for investigation.

The Commission said that for the period under review, 158 complaints and information were received by the Commission, of which 59 matters were referred to the Director of Investigation, 58 were closed, and 18 matters “are being kept-in-view”.