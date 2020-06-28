Six new cases of COVID-19; recoveries stable

Latest News
The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported that there are six new cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica, which has brought the total number of infections since March to 696.  There were no further recoveries, which means the percentage of…

