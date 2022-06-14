Six shot dead in or near Spanish Town on Tuesday | Loop Jamaica

Six shot dead in or near Spanish Town on Tuesday
Six shot dead in or near Spanish Town on Tuesday

One reportedly by the police

Senior officers among police personnel at the scene of the shooting death of two men by gunmen in the Spanish Town market district on Tuesday.

The police are advising members of the public who use Job Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine as part of the evening commute, to use alternative routes.

This is because crime scene investigators are processing the scene of a shooting that took place along the roadway on Tuesday afternoon.

That shooting resulted in injuries to two persons, both so far non-fatal.

However, a total of six fatalities were recorded in or near Spanish Town on Tuesday, including the discovery of the bodies of two men along a dirt track in the McCook’s Pen community outside of the old capital.

A member of the military was also reportedly shot dead at his home in Central Village, also outside of Spanish Town.

And two men were shot dead when gunmen opened fire in the market district in Spanish Town, with a number of others being left nursing gunshot injuries.

Then reports are that a man was fatally shot by the police in the French Street area of Spanish Town.

Another angle of the fatal market district shooting scene.

Amidst it all, there was a fire at the administrative building of the St Catherine Parish Court in the heart of Spanish Town, and reports are emerging of a number of roadways being blocked in the old capital.

More details to come of this developing story.

