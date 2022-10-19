Six shot, one fatally, in Brown’s Town, St Ann Loop Jamaica

ix persons were shot, one fatally, by men travelling a Toyota Voxy motorcar in Orange Hill, Brown’s Town, St Ann on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased man has not yet been ascertained.

Loop News was informed by a police source that the incident occurred shortly after 12pm.

Reports are that a group of persons were gathered at a section of the Orange Hill community, when the black Toyota Voxy was driven up.

Two armed men alighted from the vehicle and opened fire at the group of individuals before escaping in the waiting motorcar.

When the shooting subsided, six persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were assisted to the hospital, where one man was pronounced dead.

The conditions of the other injured persons are not known at this time.

No motive for the brazen daylight gun attack has yet been determined by investigators.

A manhunt is now ongoing by the police to locate the hoodlums who carried out the shooting.