Six shot, one fatally, in Brown’s Town, St Ann Loop Jamaica

Six shot, one fatally, in Brown's Town, St Ann
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Six shot, one fatally, in Brown’s Town, St Ann

KC blank Waterford 2-0; St George’s College, Ardenne also secure wins

Ronaldo not needed as Man United show promise in EPL win

Joel Andem’s son freed of drug charges

Man seen in video punching schoolgirl charged

Decline in unemployment continues – STATIN

Man goes to purchase item, gunned down

Mom injured in St Mary house fire that killed 4-y-o dies

Entrepreneur makes it her business to build future critical thinkers

St Lucia cops investigating gun incident at Skillibeng-headlined show

ix persons were shot, one fatally, by men travelling a Toyota Voxy motorcar in Orange Hill, Brown’s Town, St Ann on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased man has not yet been ascertained.

Loop News was informed by a police source that the incident occurred shortly after 12pm.

Reports are that a group of persons were gathered at a section of the Orange Hill community, when the black Toyota Voxy was driven up.

Two armed men alighted from the vehicle and opened fire at the group of individuals before escaping in the waiting motorcar.

When the shooting subsided, six persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were assisted to the hospital, where one man was pronounced dead.

The conditions of the other injured persons are not known at this time.

No motive for the brazen daylight gun attack has yet been determined by investigators.

A manhunt is now ongoing by the police to locate the hoodlums who carried out the shooting.

