Six people were shot one fatal by gunmen in sections of Sandy Park, St Andrew on Saturday.

Reports are that at about 3:30 am a group of people was at an entertainment event when criminals walked up to the venue and opened fire.

The men then made their escape from the area.c

Police were called and several people who were found suffering from gunshot wounds were rushed to the hospital.

Reports are that one from the group has succumbed to his injuries. The others have been admitted.