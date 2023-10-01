Six-year-old boy killed by gunmen in dad’s vehicle in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Six-year-old boy killed by gunmen in dad’s vehicle in St Andrew Loop Jamaica
The St Andrew South police are probing the shooting death of a six-year-old boy by gunmen in the Duhaney Park area of the parish on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Martino Tingling.

Reports are that about 7:43 am, Martino and his father were in the process of leaving home for the father to conduct business on the road, when gunmen fired in the direction of their vehicle.

According to law enforcers, the father is reported to have seen three armed men who were travelling in a White Toyota Probox motorcar, who attempted to intercept his motor vehicle.

The father managed to initially elude the hoodlums, but the gunmen fired several shots at the vehicle.

The man managed to drive away, escaping unhurt. However, he soon noticed that his son had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

The child was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), where he was pronounced dead.

The police are examining several theories which could have led to the gun attack, including an attempted robbery.

