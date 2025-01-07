Sixth formers benefit from JPS Foundation-funded CAPE workshop

More than 1,000 sixth-form students set to sit this year's Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) saw their knowledge base in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects significantly boosted while attending a week-long series of workshops hosted last week at the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The workshops, held at the institution’s Mona campus in Kingston and the Western Jamaica Campus in St James, were facilitated by the JPS Foundation in partnership with UWI through a $16-million, five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2023. Now in their second year of activation, the workshops provided the secondary school participants from across the island with academic support in the form of lectures and laboratory experiments, which were particularly welcome as many schools are without the lab equipment required to complete internal assessments.

JPS Foundation Head Sophia Lewis was gratified by the measurable impact made on the targeted demographic who registered for the five-day run of workshops held at the UWI's Faculty of Science and Technology.

"It was an awesome experience," she recounted. "The level of interest and participation shown throughout the sessions is encouraging, and it makes all the preparation and energy that goes into hosting such an event worthwhile."

Lewis vividly recalled an instance where a sixth-former shared candidly about what he believed were areas that could be strengthened in the delivery of STEM subjects in schools.

"Another student expressed that it is sometimes hard to relate to the content he was studying. But with JPS representatives on location, they were able to provide him and other students with in-depth explanations of how the skillsets they are acquiring through their STEM areas of study directly impact day-to-day operations in the energy sector and other areas.”

The foundation's leading lady said, "seeing the lightbulb moments, seeing them engaging with our team members, and seeing how impacted they were by listening and hearing the stories made it very meaningful for me.”

Held from January 6 to January 14, the CAPE STEM workshops featured daily presentations from several JPS senior executives including the energy company's President and CEO, Hugh Grant; Business Development Manager, Richard Gordon; Specialist Engineer, Vashawn Burnett; Engineer, Matthew Lyn; Operations Coordinator, Brandon Bagoo; and Customer Care Manager, Patricia Beckford-Linton.

The UWI CAPE STEM workshop series, Lewis pointed out, was an opportunity to start each year on a purposeful note for students across the country readying themselves for CAPE exams in Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science, Geography and Math. "As an energy company, we are very deliberate about our support of science and technology in Jamaica," she said. "We have been having a decline in the interest and performance in STEM among our students in Jamaica over the years; we can’t afford for that to happen.”

Continuing, Lewis said: "we are doing our part to address this problem by supporting excellent initiatives such as these workshops. Students benefit from more superior labs than what they have at their schools and also get the benefit of interacting with university lecturers. Future job market projections have STEM-based professions as very integral to national development. Where we can play our part, we will,” she said.

“There is also another dimension to our participation which is very dear to us. We share information on how electricity is produced and give a detailed breakdown of JPS’s role. We share inspirational stories of JPS team members who from humble beginnings, use their love of STEM to make valuable contributions to the development of the country."

The ongoing partnership between the JPS Foundation and UWI facilitates a reduction in the workshop price to sixth-form students, from potentially $5,000 to $1,500. The price will be fixed at $1,500 for the next three years.