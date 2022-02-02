Sizzla Kicks Off Reggae Month Festivities With 35-piece Orchestra

Reggae month 2022 is set to be a sensational and invigorating one based on the plans put in place by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Olivia’ Babsy’ Grange.

Among a list of exciting events for Reggae Month, February, is Sizzla‘s performance alongside a 35-piece orchestra. Minister Grange made the announcement during a vibrant church service last Sunday at the Go for God Church on Shortwood Road, St Andrew, to kick start the music celebration.

The Minister, who only provided a “sneak peek” of the activities to come, said Sizzla’s now highly anticipated performance will include arrangement and compositions from Jamaica’s elite reggae and classical music realms.

“This will be history in the making, the first dancehall artiste to perform with a full-fledged orchestra. Musical arrangement by Jon Williams, with Ibo Cooper as orchestra conductor and Dean Fraser as band leader and musical director. I don’t know about you, but I am soooo looking forward to this one, and, of course, all of which will be on offer for Reggae Month 2022,” a delighted Culture Minister announced.

Minister Babsy Grange said the power of Reggae Music will be commemorated throughout this month. The celebrations will be presented as packages in a way that “you will want to archive.”

The Minister admitted that this year, the Reggae Month celebration is much more extensive with heightened activities as the island is celebrating 60 years of Independence, and music is one sector that has evolved and expanded successfully over the years.

“We are now well into the year of our diamond jubilee, our 60th anniversary of Independence, which we refer to as Jamaica 60. And whilst it’s not lost on us that we have to be mindful of the hardships brought on by the pandemic, we are equally cognizant that we cannot simply allow this significant milestone in our country’s history to drift by,” she told a hyped audience.

Along with Sizzla’s performance, the Minister said there will be a program of exciting activities involving music stalwarts. She disclosed that VP Records, which has contributed to the evolution of many notable Dancehall and Reggae artistes, will again be partnering with the ministry on the closing event for Reggae Month on Sunday, February 27.

While she was not able to outline all the plans for the “only month-long reggae festival in the world,” Minister Grange assured that it will be an exhilarating couple of weeks and encouraged people to download the Reggae Jamaica mobile app to see all the information first hand.