Skeng a no show at Dream Weekend due to exhaustion, dehydration Loop Jamaica

Dancehall artiste Skeng, who has had a meteoric rise to stardom since last year, was unable to make it to Dream Weekend because of “medical problems”.

The ‘London’ artiste pulled out of the event due to a “medical diagnosis of exhaustion and dehydration during his visit to Trinidad and Tobago”.

He was a highly anticipated act among the stellar line-up of entertainers who were set to perform at the 2022 staging of Dream Weekend from July 29-August 1, but the organisers issued an apology informing “all the patrons and fans of the star’s absence”.

The announcement of his condition came via Dream Weekend’s Instagram page on Monday. The announcement said that Skeng has had a hectic travelling schedule from which his body now needs rest.

“Skeng’s management has been in constant dialogue with the super event organisers and it has been mutually agreed that the young star’s health is priority,” the announcement stated.

The organisers apologised to the patrons who came out to see the entertainer, and sent gratitude to the “Dream camp for their understanding and support”.