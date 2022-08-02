Skeng a no show at Dream Weekend due to exhaustion, dehydration Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Skeng a no show at Dream Weekend due to exhaustion, dehydration Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Skeng a no show at Dream Weekend due to exhaustion, dehydration

Two more cops charged with murder

Jamaica 60 Float and Street Parade stirs national pride

World U20 Champs: Nkrumie wins 100m silver in national junior record

Accused in Donna-Lee’s case, Noel Maitland, maintains his innocence

Early Wray & Nephew LTO buyer inspired to start a collection

Diogo Jota signs new long-term Liverpool contract

Yadav’s 76 fires India to T20 series lead in West Indies

Ity, ‘Titus’, actress Sherando Ferril to host new comedy series on TVJ

WATCH: ‘We believe Donna-Lee Donaldson was killed,’ says DCP Bailey

Tuesday Aug 02

24?C
Entertainment
Loop Entertainment

13 minutes ago

Entertainer Skeng

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Dancehall artiste Skeng, who has had a meteoric rise to stardom since last year, was unable to make it to Dream Weekend because of “medical problems”.

The ‘London’ artiste pulled out of the event due to a “medical diagnosis of exhaustion and dehydration during his visit to Trinidad and Tobago”.

He was a highly anticipated act among the stellar line-up of entertainers who were set to perform at the 2022 staging of Dream Weekend from July 29-August 1, but the organisers issued an apology informing “all the patrons and fans of the star’s absence”.

The announcement of his condition came via Dream Weekend’s Instagram page on Monday. The announcement said that Skeng has had a hectic travelling schedule from which his body now needs rest.

“Skeng’s management has been in constant dialogue with the super event organisers and it has been mutually agreed that the young star’s health is priority,” the announcement stated.

The organisers apologised to the patrons who came out to see the entertainer, and sent gratitude to the “Dream camp for their understanding and support”.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Skeng a no show at Dream Weekend due to exhaustion, dehydration

Jamaica News

Two more cops charged with murder

Jamaica News

Jamaica 60 Float and Street Parade stirs national pride

More From

Sport

World U20 Championships: Day 2 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Aug 2

Below is Tuesday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.
MORNING SESSION
Women’s 400m Heats – 9:35 am
Dejanea Oakley (Heat 4)
Rickianna Rus

See also

Sport

World U20 Champs: Davison, Bouwahjgie easily qualify for 100m semis

Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, the stand-out performer, heading into Cali has already stamped his authority with a championship record of 10 seconds flat

Sport

Sunshine Girls dominate South Africa at commonwealth Games

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls made it two victories from two games on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England after defeating South Africa 68-49 in Pool A on Saturday.
The resul

Sport

World U20 Champs: Clayton, Cole safely through to 100 semis

Talented Jamaican young sprinter Tina Clayton and her compatriot Serena Cole have safely progressed out of the preliminary round of the women’s 100m on day two of the World Athletics Under-20 Champion

Jamaica News

WATCH: ‘We believe Donna-Lee Donaldson was killed,’ says DCP Bailey

Police say forensic evidence supports view

Entertainment

Journalist Velonique Bowen is Miss Jamaica Festival Queen

Broadcast journalist, Velonique Bowen, is the newly crowned Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2022.
Bowen, who represented Kingston and St Andrew, was among the 13 parish queens in the contest, held at the

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols