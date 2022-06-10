Skeng banned from performing in Guyana | Loop Jamaica

Guyana’s Minister of Home Affairs has effectively banned Jamaican dancehall artiste, Skeng, from performing at public events in the country.

During the commissioning ceremony for the Public Relations Department of the Guyana police force, Benn said:

“If they want, they can go into a private club and behave as badly as they want. But we will not sign off on any such artiste or any artiste who has a record of promoting vulgar and lawless behaviour, including the firing of gunshots in public places. We reject it completely.”

While no other artiste was mentioned by name, the minister said the ban extends to others who sing music with a similar message.

The home affairs minister said he has instructed the ministry and the Guyana Police Force to withhold their consent and approval for any future public performances featuring Skeng or any artiste whose lyrical contents promote the type of behavior that was displayed at the Baderation event in May.

But the minister did not stop there. He further declared that he will take steps to have the artiste’s music taken off the local airwaves.

“I was sent this morning a video of the fellow putting out a new line about Georgetown as the ‘Gun Town’. I’m going to move to have it taken off the airwaves and removed from social media. We want to hand over to our children a better country and better life than we have had. That is what we want,” said Benn.

The Baderation event came to an abrupt end on May 27 after patrons discharged firearms and threw bottles in the air.

Another hardcore Jamaican dancehall artiste, Skillibeng, is scheduled to perform at an event in Berbice in August. According to reports, event promoters have since said measures are being put in place to mitigate the possibility of a repeat occurrence of what transpired at the Baderation event.