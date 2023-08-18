Skeng excited to return to perform in Trinidad Loop Jamaica

Following a three-year virtual stint, Magnum Xplosion returns to Trinidad and Tobago for a physical staging with a star-studded cast of dancehall acts.

One of the dominant forces in dancehall, Skeng, is slated to perform on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the event to be held at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Hailing from Spanish Town, Jamaica, Skeng is no stranger to the Trinidad entertainment scene having performed on multiple occasions in the twin isles. And the ‘Street Cred’ artiste is excited to perform on Trinidadian soil once more.

“Mi a look forward to performing alongside the rest a man dem from yard weh a make noise inna dancehall,” he said.

With a barrage of hits since his entrance onto the dancehall music scene, Skeng’s fans can expect the unexpected come Saturday, as he is known for his champagne popping, water splashing performances.

Magnum Xplosion was first launched in 2018, with the intent of spreading dancehall music further in the Caribbean region.

“Mi glad fi see a brand is not afraid to affiliate with things other brands are afraid of. Big up Magnum everytime! Dancehall is what and who we are,” Skeng said.

According to Kamal Powell, regional marketing manager for Magnum Tonic Wine, “We’re looking forward to an excellent performance from Skeng. Dancehall culture is something that Magnum takes pride in honouring and sharing worldwide. It is the heartbeat of many Jamaicans, so we are happy we get to share this piece of Jamaica with the people of Trinidad.”

Dancehall music has, for years, influenced many genres that have risen to mainstream dominance globally. ‘Trinibad’is no different, as the rapidly growing dancehall-influenced genre in Trinidad has been influenced by the younger set of Jamaican dancehall artistes.

Skeng has formed close ties with ‘Trinibad’ artistes in the short space of time and is in full support of the success of the genre.

“Trinibad active. My album will be dropping later this year, and I am looking at doing a Trinibad collaboration on it, so fans can look out fi dat,” Skeng said.

With hits such as ‘Life Changes’, ‘London’, ‘Heaven Passport’, and a feature with rapper Nicki Minaj, Skeng is sure to leave fans with a highly energetic, mind-blowing performance. Other artistes on the line-up include, Teejay, Jada Kingdom, Jahshii and the 2023 Magnum Top Performa.