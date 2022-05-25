Skeng’s arrest, charge should not ‘affect him travelling’ — lawyer | Loop Jamaica

The management and legal teams of dancehall sensation Skeng are now scrambling to ensure that the artiste will be able to honour his booking commitments after he was taken off a flight at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old artiste, whose real name is Kevaun Douglas, was on Tuesday charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest. He was reportedly arrested arising from an argument with a member of port security.

The dancehall artiste was offered bail and is to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew court on June 21, 2022.

“I do not anticipate that this will affect him travelling, the offence he is charged with are not fingerprintable, and are petty sessions offences and don’t carry a jail time,” prominent attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend told Loop News.

However, his arrest and charge could jeopardise at least one of the shows for which the “Protocol” artiste was booked to appear as the headlining act – Baderation – alongside Shaneil Muir and Young Bredda, set for Friday, May 27 in Guyana.

“We may have to charter a plane to get him to Guyana. Trinidad should be no problem, but Guyana could be an issue,” Townsend said.

The two-day event in Trinidad and Tobago, called ‘Revival: The Return of Dancehall’, is scheduled for this weekend at Ranch Setters in Valencia on May 28, and at Space La Nouba nightclub in San Fernando the following day. Skeng was named the headliner for both events.

Skeng is known for the single “Protocol” with Tommy Lee Sparta, “Heaven Passport” with Intence, “Gvnman Shift”, “London” and “Street Cred”.